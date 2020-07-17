An Australian woman said a $70,000 lottery jackpot finally put her fears to rest several years after a fortune teller told her she would never win anything in her life. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

July 17 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said she has finally proven a tarot card reader wrong by scoring a lottery jackpot worth more than $70,000.

The Woy Woy, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials that Friday's Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot drawing marked the end of her belief in the words of a fortune teller who predicted her future would be anything but lucky.

"A tarot card reader read my cards years ago and told me I would never win anything in my life," the woman said. "Since then I have been trying my best to prove her wrong! Now I can say I have!"

The woman won the $69,940 first prize in the drawing, as well as a smaller prize of $1,398.80, bringing her total jackpot to $71,338.80.

"This is the best news I have ever received. It's so exciting," she said.

The winner said she plans to use her winnings to help her family and travel with her partner.