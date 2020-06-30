June 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut said a man survived with only minor injuries when he fell through the floor of a friend's home and plunged nearly 30 feet down a well under the house.

The Guilford Fire Department and Guilford Police Department said Christopher Town was helping a friend move furniture into the home when the floor gave way under him and he fell nearly 30 feet down a well under the house, splashing into the cold water at the bottom.

The police department said the well was likely located outside the house when it was built in 1843, but the hole was covered only by some simple wood flooring when the property was renovated and added to in 1981.

"It is important to note that some of these older, historical homes may have hazards that were not upgraded by current code," police said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters tossed town a flotation device to help him remain above water as they worked to hoist him out of the well with a rope system.

Town suffered only minor injuries from his fall and was treated at a local hospital.

"The fire department was incredibly professional," Town told WTIC-TV. "They did a wonderful job and saved my life basically. It's not a certainty that I would've died down there, but I was getting more and more hypothermic."