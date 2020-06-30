June 30 (UPI) -- A Canadian family spent two days rounding up a herd of 52 escaped bison with the help of authorities and volunteers.

Dalmeny Fire Rescue and Corman Park Police Service said the 52 bison escaped from a family's property Saturday night in Dalmeny, Saskatchewan, when someone cut through a fence.

Authorities warned residents to keep a distance if they spotted the animals, which could be dangerous if they feel threatened.

Les Kroeger, president of the Canadian Bison Association, helped the family and authorities corral the bison.

He said all of the animals were believed to have been contained by Monday evening, and volunteers were working on a plan to load the bison onto trailers and return them to the farm.

One of the bison was reported to have died as a result of the escape.

Police said they are investigating the damage to the fence.