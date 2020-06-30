Police in New York chased a peacock that escaped from a zoo in Brooklyn and ran through traffic for about 15 minutes. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Police in New York ended up in an unusual chase when a peacock escaped from the Prospect Park Zoo and went for a run through Brooklyn.

The New York Police Department said it received a 911 call just before 6 a.m. Monday from a witness who reported a peacock running loose near Flatbush Avenue and Empire Boulevard.

Witnesses said the bird ran loose through traffic for about 15 minutes before being surrounded by police.

The officers attempted to guide the peacock back to the sidewalk, but the bird took flight and vaulted a fence back into the zoo.

The zoo has been closed since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.