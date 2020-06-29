June 29 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a red-tailed hawk that took a night flight to a golf course and ended up tangled in netting.

Billerica Animal Control said officers responded to a golf course in the town Sunday night when the bird of prey was spotted trapped in netting suspended high above the ground.

The officers used a ladder to reach the hawk's location and carefully free it from its bounds.

The female hawk is now "resting comfortably," animal control said.