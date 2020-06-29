June 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Ohio said a team of wild animal specialists responded to a home where a woman found a large snake perched on a shelf above the washer in her laundry room.

The Belmont County Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Tom DeVaul of the Dangerous Wild Animal Response Team responded to a Flushing home on a report of a 4-foot snake spotted by a resident on her laundry shelf.

The sheriff's office said the snake attempted to hide from DeVaul, who couldn't get the reptile to expose for more than an inch of its head at a time.

DeVaul called for backup from a pair of DWART teammates, and the trio were able to extract the serpent, identified as a non-venomous rat snake.

The sheriff's office said the snake was released into the wild a few miles from the woman's home.