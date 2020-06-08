A Virginia man won $800,000 thanks to his purchase of eight identical tickets for the same Cash 5 lottery drawing. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

June 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man collected an $800,000 jackpot thanks to his purchase of eight identical tickets for the same drawing.

Gary Pierpoint of Woodbridge told Virginia Lottery officials he occasionally buys multiple identical tickets for the Cash 5 drawing in hope of hitting the jackpot and multiplying his prize.

The technique paid off big when the eight tickets Pierpoint purchase for the April 13 drawing at Mapledale BP gas station in Woodbridge all featured the five winning numbers.

Pierpoint said his tickets bore the numbers 1-5-7-15-23, which he said represent family birthdays.

Each ticket earned Pierpoint a $100,000 jackpot, for a total prize of $800,000.