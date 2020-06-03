An Australian woman said she bought her husband a lottery ticket as a birthday present and it turned out to be worth nearly $350,000. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

June 3 (UPI) -- An Australian man's birthday turned out even happier than expected when a gift from his wife turned out to be a lottery ticket worth nearly $350,000.

The Bundaberg, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials that the Saturday Gold Lotto ticket she bought at Chippindalls Newsagency was a birthday present for her husband.

"I actually bought the ticket for my husband for his birthday," the woman said. "Turns out it was the best birthday present I've ever gotten him!"

The couple's ticket was one of 10 winning tickets to score a $347,862.34 Division One jackpot in Saturday's drawing.

"Our family has been through a tough time and this is going to help a heck of a lot," the woman said. "It really hasn't sunk in just yet, but I know we will really enjoy it. My husband and I are both retired so we have plenty of time to plan how we will enjoy it."