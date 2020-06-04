An Australian man who bought his first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket on the advice of a store clerk ended up winning $70,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- An Australian man who bought his first scratch-off lottery ticket at the urging of a store clerk ended up returning to give her a reward when he scored a $70,000 jackpot.

The Ballajura, Western Australia, man told Lotterywest officials he stopped at the Morley North News store to buy an OZ Lotto drawing ticket, but found his purchase didn't meet the store's minimum.

"The woman asked if I'd like to buy a scratchie to make up the difference, so I agreed," he recalled.

The ticket, the man's first-ever scratch-off purchase, turned out to be a $70,000 winner. The man said his winnings will go toward completing his education and getting his Australian citizenship.

"I'll also be going out tonight to celebrate with a tomahawk steak," he said.

Anna Chung, owner of Morley North News, was the one who sold the man his ticket. She said she was shocked when he returned to the store with a box of chocolates and a thank-you gift of $200.

"It was a very generous gift. He is a very sweet guy and the money will go towards a new bed for my daughter," Chung said.