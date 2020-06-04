June 4 (UPI) -- A Florida resident shared video of a parade of blue land crabs marching next to her home after recent rains forced them out of the ground.

The video, filmed next to a residence in Cutler Bay, shows dozens of the large crabs on the move next to her house and in her back yard.

The woman who filmed the video said the crabs appeared after recent rains drove them out of their burrows.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission allows for blue land crabs to be caught for food until July 1, when their mating season begins.