June 4 (UPI) -- An Indian farmer was awarded a Guinness World Record after his coriander plant was confirmed to be the world's tallest at 7.1 feet.

Gopal Dutt Upreti, 47, an organic farmer in Uttarakhand, said he used traditional Himalayan farming techniques to grow the large coriander plant at his apple orchard in Bilkesh, Almora district.

Advertisement

The previous record-holder was 5.9 feet -- a goal Upreti's plant surpassed by more than a foot.

Upreti said he hopes his achievement will inspire more farmers to switch to organic methods of growing.