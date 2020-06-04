June 4 (UPI) -- An India resident who noticed baby snakes inside his home opened up his air conditioning unit and found about 40 snakes slithering around inside.

Shradhanand, a farmer from the village of Pavli Khurd, Meerut district, said he spotted a snake on the floor of his bedroom Monday night and released the reptile outside.

The man said he returned to his bedroom and found three more snakes in his bed.

He searched for the source of the serpent invasion and ended up discovering about 40 snakes living inside his air conditioner.

Shradhanand said he was able to extract the snakes with the help of neighbors and released the reptiles in a nearby wooded area.

A local veterinarian said a mother snake had apparently laid eggs inside the air conditioner, which had not been in use for several months, and they recently hatched.