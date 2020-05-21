May 21 (UPI) -- A Kansas family is celebrating an unusual milestone: the high school graduation of the state's first set of sextuplets.

Sondra and Elden Headrick's sextuplets made headlines in 2002 as the first healthy set of six babies to be born in the state, and they have now become the first sextuplets to graduate together at Norwich High School.

The parents said the children were conceived via intrauterine insemination with help from a fertility doctor, but they were shocked to learn the number of children that resulted.

The now-18-year-olds -- Ethan, Grant, Sean, Danielle, Melissa and Jaycie -- weren't able to receive their diplomas in a traditional ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but their school is tentatively planning a special ceremony for July.

"They worked really hard to get where they are. I couldn't be any more proud of them than I am," Elden Headrick told KWCH-TV.

The siblings are mostly splitting up to attend different schools, with Grant taking a gap year, but they said they plan to remain close.

"It'll be different since we're all from a small town. We'll be branching out probably into larger cities and stuff, so I think we'll all explore who we are," Melissa Headrick said.