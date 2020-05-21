May 21 (UPI) -- A digital art display on South Korea's largest digital billboard is drawing attention for bringing a crashing wave to the top of a Seoul building.

Public art firm d'strict unveiled WAVE, a digital art exhibit on the 262-foot-by-66-foot digital wraparound display atop the SMTown COEX building in Seoul's Gangnam District.

The firm said the exhibit, which gives the illusion of a 3D wave crashing against the sides of a transparent tank, took about three months of digital design work to perfect.

"We want to create overwhelming experiences," Jun Lee, business development director at d'strict, told CNN. "Waves are beautiful and dynamic in themselves but we chose them as our subject because they evoke feelings of comfort -- which is much needed now."

The display appears for one minute every hour.