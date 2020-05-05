An Australian lottery player said a ticket he bought by mistake turned out to be a nearly $800,000 winner. Photo courtesy of The Lott

May 5 (UPI) -- An Australian man who scored a lottery jackpot of nearly $800,000 said he bought his ticket by mistake while attempting to play a different drawing.

The Hobart, Tasmania, man told The Lott officials that he had meant to buy a different ticket when he visited Sandy Bay Lotteries.

"I actually wanted to play the Superdraw this weekend but accidentally bought an entry into last weekend's TattsLotto draw by mistake," he said. "So it's a mistake that led me to have this winning entry, but I'm very happy with that mistake!"

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, collected a Division One prize of $785,303.

"Yesterday, I checked my ticket on my phone. I didn't know what to think. I thought it was a joke at first. Even now, I'm not so sure. I'm a bit overwhelmed," he said.

The winner said he is making plans for his prize money.

"I can't wait to clear the mortgage, then after that, we'll see. When we're allowed to go out, we'll go out and celebrate too," he said.