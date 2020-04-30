A British Columbia woman said her husband's text announcing his $10 lottery win led her to check her own tickets and discover a $360,000 jackpot. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

April 30 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said her husband's boast about winning $10 from a lottery drawing led her to check her own tickets -- and discover a $360,000 jackpot.

Jolene Keith of Delta told BCLC officials she was working from home Tuesday morning when her husband texted her to share some good news.

"I was working early on Tuesday morning," Keith said. "My husband texted me saying he had won $10 on his tickets, so I checked mine. When I found out I won Daily Grand, I took a screenshot of the win and sent it to him and said 'I think I have you beat.'"

Keith won the second prize in the Daily Grand's April 20 drawing. She chose to take her winnings as a $360,000 lump sum, rather than $18,000 a year for life.

"I couldn't believe it right away," the winner said. "I had to put my phone down for a few minutes because I was shaking for a few minutes and it didn't seem real."