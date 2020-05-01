An Oregon man said staying up all night to help his wife left him with a need for caffeine, and led him to a $100,000 lottery prize. Photo courtesy of the Oregon Lottery

May 1 (UPI) -- An Oregon man who stayed up all night to help his wife adjust to her new work hours found being a helpful spouse paid off when he won a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Levi Robinette told Oregon Lottery officials he and his son decided they needed energy drinks after pulling an all-nighter to help his wife adjust to her new overnight work hours.

"My wife is also my manager at work, so I figured it would be in my best interest to stay up," Robinette said. "It really was!"

Robinette and his son visited Jackson's Food Store in Ontario for a caffeine boost in the morning and he decided to buy some $10 scratch-off tickets while at the shop.

The man said his fatigue cleared up when he realized he had won a $100,000 jackpot from one of the tickets.

"I walked in to get an energy drink, and I walked out with $100,000," he said.

Robinette said some of the money is going toward buying himself a new motorcycle, but the rest will go into savings.