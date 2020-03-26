March 26 (UPI) -- A New York subway rider was caught on camera taking social distancing too far by clinging to the outside of a moving train.

A rider on the No. 2 train in the Bronx captured video Wednesday of the masked subway surfer clinging to the side of the train as it traveled on the elevated tracks.

"This is ridiculously dangerous behavior at any time, and in the middle of a pandemic it also distracts police officers from efforts to keep people safe, spread out and healthy," Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Tim Minton told the New York Daily News. "That's unacceptable."

The New York Police Department's Transit Bureau said the video is under investigation.