March 26 (UPI) -- A TV news reporter filming a segment at Yellowstone National Park shared video of the moment he decided to flee an oncoming herd of bison.

Deion Broxton was preparing to record a segment on the park's COVID-19 shutdown Wednesday for NBC Montana when he spotted some bison headed in his direction.

Broxton's camera was rolling when the reporter spotted the bison and decided to leave the area.

The video shows Broxton getting ready for his segment when he looks off-screen.

"Oh my god," Broxton says while looking back and forth between the camera and the out-of-frame action.

After a moment, Broxton aborts his segment filming plans, saying "I ain't messing with you" as he quickly packs his equipment back into his vehicle and leaves the area.

"There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today," Broxton tweeted.

The tweet went viral and was shared by multiple celebrities, including football legend Deion Sanders.

"I don't blame u namesake! Somebody has to tell the story," Sanders tweeted.