March 13 (UPI) -- A professional dog walker in Scotland captured video of her surprising encounter with an escaped wallaby.

Carly Meaney said she was at North Third Reservoir, near Stirling, when she spotted the small Australian marsupial.

Meaney filmed video of the wallaby as it hopped close to her and posted the footage to Facebook.

"You need to run away or you're going to be chased by the doggies," she says to the wallaby in the video.

Meaney said the dogs she was preparing to walk remained in her van while she filmed the wallaby.

The dog walker said the wallaby was later recaptured and returned to its home at a nearby farm.