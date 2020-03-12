March 12 (UPI) -- A Texas family who suspected a porch pirate had stolen a package from their front door checked security camera footage and discovered the culprit was a thieving dog.

Abby Garza, 10, said she was expecting a package -- her new Easter basket -- at her family's Mcallen home, but she arrived to find the expected item was not at her front door.

Garza's family checked the footage on their Ring doorbell camera and watched as a curious dog stood off to the side of their yard while a postal worker left the package at the door.

The footage shows the canine patiently wait for the mailman to leave before making off with the package.

Garza's family said they believe the dog is also responsible for stealing another package of clothes ordered by the girl's mother.

Garza said the dog is a neighborhood stray that she dubbed Cody. The family said they have not yet been able to determine whether the canine took their pilfered packages.

An Oklahoma woman's doorbell camera captured similar footage in December, when a Christmas gift her sister had mailed from California disappeared from her front porch. Debbie Goines said she reviewed the footage and discovered the thief was a neighbor's dog.