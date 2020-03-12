March 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain said they were left perplexed as to how a starling ended up with its head stuck through the small hole on a storm drain cover.

The RSPCA said a member of the public contacted the organization when the bird's head was seen poking up through a hole in a storm drain cover in the middle of a road in the Downham Market area of Norfolk, England.

Animal collection officer Naemi Kilbey said she called Norfolk Fire and Rescue for help when she discovered the drain cover was prohibitively heavy.

The firefighters used some specialist lifting equipment to lift the cover so Kilbey could extract the starling.

"When you attend an animal rescue, you can usually work out how they got themselves into the predicament - but in the case of this little starling, I really don't know how on earth he got himself there," Kilbey told the Shropshire Star.

The starling was taken to East Winch Wildlife Center for examination and is expected to be returned to the wild during the weekend.