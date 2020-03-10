March 10 (UPI) -- An escaped horse was caught on video running loose through the streets of an Australian suburb and nearby being struck by an oncoming bus.

Witness Karri Doyle captured video of the horse running loose through the streets of Matraville, a suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, just after 3 p.m. Monday.

The video shows the horse trotting through the road and into the path of an oncoming bus, which managed to slow down in time to avoid hitting the equine.

New South Wales Police confirmed they were summoned to the scene, but the horse had fled the area before they arrived.

Witnesses reported the horse was recaptured and returned to its owner.

The horse's run through the suburban streets comes just two weeks after a trio of baboons escaped from a transport truck en route to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney. The primates, part of a colony bred for medical research by the University of Sydney, were safely recaptured with the help of Taronga Zoo animal handlers.