Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain enlisted the help of a resident with a digger to hoist a horse stuck in a fence back to its feet.

The Mullion Community Fire Station said the horse had become entangled in fencing Sunday and was unable to get back onto its feet.

The firefighters were assisted by animal and line rescue teams from Tolvaddon Community Fire Station.

"With assistance from a local digger owner, we were able to recover the horse to safety," the Mullion Community Fire Station tweeted.