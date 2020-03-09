March 9 (UPI) -- Organizers of a carnival in a French city announced they broke a Guinness World Record when 3,549 people came out dressed like Smurfs.

The Starry Moon Carnival in Landerneau said 3,549 people were counted Saturday night in costumes inspired by the Smurfs, small blue characters created by Belgian comics artist Peyo in 1958 before going on to star in TV and film adaptations across the globe.

Photos from the event show participants in blue face paint, blue shirts, and white or red hats.

The carnival organizers said they beat the previous record of 2,762 people in Smurf costumes, which was set in Germany in 2019.