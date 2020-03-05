A New York state man managed to complete five kendama spikes, a trick involving a traditional Japanese toy, in under 26 seconds, setting a new world record. Photo by stux/Pixabay.com

March 5 (UPI) -- A New York state man may have set a new Guinness World Record by completing five kendama spikes in under 26 seconds.

Joseph Causone, 36, of Delmar, attempted the record at the Bethlehem Public Library and was able to use five kendamas - Japanese toys with a ball on a string attached to a wooden stick that has a cup on each side and a spike on top - to get the balls onto the spikes in 25.65 seconds.

Causone said he beat the goal set by Guinness, 50 seconds, but he must now submit evidence to the record-keeping organization and wait for official verification.

"They said they'll take about 12 to 16 weeks and once everything is confirmed, they'll get back to me, saying I have a Guinness World Record," he told Spotlight News. "They'll give you a poster-size certificate that you could hang up."