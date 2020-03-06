A Sri Lankan children's book was awarded a Guinness World Record for the most alternative endings for a book. File photo by Valkr/Shutterstock

March 6 (UPI) -- A Sri Lankan author was awarded a Guinness World Record after enlisting the help of the country's children to write a book with 1,250 alternative endings.

Sybil Wettasinghe, 90, author and illustrator of popular children's books including The Umbrella Thief, enlisted the help of students from all across the country to contribute writings, drawings and poetry to complete the story in her book, Wonder Crystal.

Guinness World Records said the resulting tome, which has 1,250 different completed endings, is being recognized as a record holder for the most alternative endings for a book.

Wettasinghe said she received a total of about 20,000 submissions from children as part of the effort.