March 5 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania said a large non-native fish, an alligator gar, was found in a pond at a public park.

The Radnor Township Police Department said a resident found the alligator gar floating dead in the pod at Fenimore Park this week.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said alligator gar are native to the Gulf of Mexico and would not be able to survive in the colder waters of Pennsylvania.

It was unclear whether the fish was alive at the time that it was dumped in the pond.