Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A deer dashing through a Vermont town jumped through the window of a bank and made a mess of an office.

Lisa Allard, who works at Bar Harbor Bank and Trust in downtown Randolph, captured video Monday of a group of deer running through the area.

She said the video was recorded Monday, shortly after one of the group of deer crashed through a window into an office at the bank.

"It was unbelievable," Allard told New England Cable News. "The deer just thrashed around, jumped all over the desk and furniture, and jumped back out the window."

Allard said her co-worker was not inside his office at the time of the deer's unintentional break-in and the animal did not find its way into the rest of the building.

She said the deer may have been confused by the window's reflection of snow and trees.