Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in the United Arab Emirates shared photos and video from the rescue of a camel that ended up with its leg stuck inside a metal grid.

Umm Al Quwain Civil Defense said a rescue crew was dispatched Thursday morning when a member of the public reported a camel's leg was stuck in a metal grid in Al Sara.

Officials said the grid is meant to keep animals from wandering into the road, but the camel apparently attempted to cross and its leg became wedged between the bars of the grid.

The civil defense team used heavy cutting equipment to cut through the bars and free the animal. The agency shared photos from the rescue on Instagram.