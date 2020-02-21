An Oklahoma man unofficially broke world and state records when he reeled in a 157-pound paddlefish. Photo courtesy of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oklahoma said a man unofficially broke state and world records when he reeled in a paddlefish estimated at 157 pounds.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said Justin Hamlin was on a guided fishing trip on Keystone Lake on Valentine's Day when he reeled in a paddlefish estimated at 157 pounds.

The department said Hamlin was required to release the fish due to a state regulation requiring paddlefish caught on Mondays and Fridays to be released.

The release meant Hamlin's fish wasn't eligible to be recorded as a state or world record, but he unofficially broke both the state record of 132 pounds and the world record of 144 pounds.