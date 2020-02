Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A skier at a Swedish resort captured video when an apparently confused moose ran through the snow, narrowly missing skiers on the crowded slope.

The video, recorded Tuesday, shows multiple skiers taking on the slope at a resort in Jamtland.

A moose comes running down the slope in the footage, causing skiers to quickly swerve to avoid being trampled.

"I had to stop to allow the moose to overtake me," the filmer wrote.