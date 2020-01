Jan. 22 (UPI) -- An Alaska family's home security camera was recording when a man barricaded himself in a shed to escape an approaching moose.

The video shows Curtis Phelps taking the trash out earlier this month when a large bull moose wanders onto the Anchorage man's property.

The moose walks toward Phelps, leading him to flee into a nearby shed and barricade himself inside.

Phelps said he called his wife from inside the shed to look and make sure the moose was gone before he emerged.