Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A surprised woman captured video of a curious moose's battle with a swingset in the back yard of her sister's Alaska home.

Linda Schwitzke, 57, said she was at her sister's house in Kenai when a pair of moose wandered into the yard.

One of the animals took an interest in the children's swing behind the home and used its antlers to prod at the object.

Schwitzke recorded video as the moose pawed at the ground with apparent aggression and tossed the swing around with its antlers.

She said the second moose watched its comrade's battle with the swing without interfering.