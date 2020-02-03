Feb. 3 (UPI) -- The Pennsylvania State Police said troopers conducting a traffic stop rescued three guinea pigs that were abandoned next to the road.

Troopers said they were conducting a traffic stop Friday in Erie when they heard squeaking coming from some nearby bushes.

The troopers investigated and discovered five guinea pigs had apparently been abandoned next to the road.

The three surviving guinea pigs were brought back to the State Police barracks, where they were turned over to rescuers from the ANNA Shelter in Erie.

The shelter said two of the guinea pigs are already bound for new homes and the third is available for adoption.