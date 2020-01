Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in New Jersey shared a video reminding residents why they shouldn't park next to fire hydrants.

Camden Fire Officers Local #2578 posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when crews had to extinguish the flames at an occupied residence.

The video shows a vehicle with both windows broken out by firefighters so they could run their house through the vehicle.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.