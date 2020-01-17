Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in a Nevada city said they are trying to find and rescue a pigeon seen wandering around with a sombrero apparently glued to its head.

Reno City Manager Sabra Newby tweeted photos she snapped of the sombrero-wearing pigeon whole she was on a ride along with city parking enforcement officers.

Washoe County Animal Services said it is trying to track down the pigeon so the hat can be safely removed.

Two pigeons were recently spotted in Las Vegas with cowboy hats glued to their heads. One of the pigeons was captured by officials, but later died.

"While quirky or fun, it's still inhumane," Newby told KOLO-TV. "The birds suffered when this exact thing happened last year in Las Vegas. One of them recently died. We don't want copycats."