Pigeons spotted wearing tiny cowboy hats in Las Vegas

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Las Vegas said they are trying to capture pigeons spotted wandering with tiny cowboy hats on their heads.

A video posted to Facebook by Bobby Lee shows a group of pigeons foraging in a Las Vegas parking lot near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway and some of the birds are wearing little red cowboy hats.

Mariah Hillman, who runs animal rescue group Lofty Hopes, said she is concerned about the welfare of the pigeons.

"At first, I was like, oh my god that's cute!" Hillman told KVVU-TV. "Then, I was like, wait a minute - how did they get those hats on there?"

Hillman said she is hoping to capture the pigeons and remove the hats.

"Did they glue them? And what does that mean for them?" she said. "Is it something that's going to impede their flight or attract predators?"