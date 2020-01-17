Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who noticed something amiss about the couch he bought from a thrift store found more than $40,000 stashed inside a cushion.

Howard Kirby said he bought the couch from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso and used it in his man cave for a few weeks before deciding to investigate why the foot cushion was unusually firm.

Kirby's daughter-in-law opened up the cushion and discovered bundles of cash totaling $43,170.

Kirby said a lawyer told him he would be within his rights to keep the cash, but he decided to contact the store to see if they could identify the couch's original owner.

The money was presented Thursday to Kim Fauth-Newberry, whose recently deceased grandfather was the original owner of the furniture. She said her family had no idea he had such a large amount of cash stashed away.

Fauth-Newberry said the story almost had a very different ending -- her family had considered burning the couch if they couldn't find a thrift store to accept it.