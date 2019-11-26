Engagement ring found in pocket of jacket from Idaho thrift store

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- An Idaho woman is trying to find the original owner of a jacket she bought at a thrift store so she can return the engagement ring found concealed in a pocket.

Heather Gardner said she bought the blue North Face jacket for his fiance, Dustin, at the Real Life Ministries Thrift Store in Pinehurst in October.

Gardner said Dustin had worn the jacket a few times before a recent day when he was playing with her daughter and the girl unzipped a pocket, revealing what appeared to be a valuable engagement ring.

"After reaching in she had pulled out a very sentimental item and asked us whose it was. Startled, we both didn't know what to do but to answer not mine," Gardner told KREM-TV.

Gardner posted a photo of the jacket on Facebook along with a message seeking the garment's original owner. She said she is not releasing photos or a description of the ring yet so anyone who tries to claim it can prove their ownership by describing it.

"I know if this was mine I would be lost, and destroyed not having it! I hope to find the owner and do the only right thing by getting it back," she said.