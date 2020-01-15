Jan. 15 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer in Arizona ventured out into a pond in an inflatable boat to rescue a duck spotted struggling with some fishing wire and driftwood.

The Arizona Humane Society said an employee at Evelyn Hallman Park in Tempe contacted the organization to report an injured duck in distress in the middle of a pond.

Mark Smith, an emergency animal medical technician with AHS, said he borrowed an inflatable raft from a colleague and was able to venture out onto the water.

The duck was found entangled in fishing wire that had also snagged pieces of driftwood.

The AHS said the duck is being treated for its injuries by Liberty Wildlife and will be returned to the wild.