Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A Utah man turned to Facebook for advice when he found himself locked inside a 24 Hour Fitness gym that had closed for the night.

Dan Hill said he visited the gym in Sandy for a late night workout Saturday and he finished swimming laps in the pool after midnight Sunday to discover he was alone in the building and the doors were locked.

"Doesn't the name suggest that they stay open 24 hours?" Hill wrote in a Facebook post chronicling his situation.

Hill said he called his wife, who suggested he "find a comfortable place to sleep."

He ended up calling 911.

"So, I called dispatch and the guy pauses for like 10 seconds and says 'You're where?'" Hill told KTVX-TV. "And I said, 'I'm in 24 Hour Fitness, and there's an alarm system here and I don't want to get busted for breaking and entering.'"

Hill took his Facebook friends on a tour of the gym while waiting for police to arrive. Officers showed up to let him out of the building just before 1 a.m.

The manager of the gym said the hours changed in December from 24 hours to 4 a.m.-midnight.

"We clearly did not do a good job of our closing procedures for this club on Saturday night and will reinforce our club procedures so that this incident doesn't occur in the future," the company said in a statement. "We continue to be committed to providing our members and guests with the best possible fitness experience at a great value."