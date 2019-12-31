Lottery player's mistake turns her into a $100,000 winner

A Virginia woman said she scored $100,000 from the state lottery's Cash 5 game thanks to accidentally picking a number different from her usual digits. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who won a $100,000 jackpot from a lottery drawing said she owes her good luck to a mistake she made when filling out her play slip.

Dorothy Woods of Goldvein told Virginia Lottery officials she bought her Cash 5 ticket from the Morrisville Mini Mart in Bealeton and had intended to play her usual numbers, 4-9-14-17-24.

Woods checked the results of the Christmas Eve drawing and thought she had matched four of the five numbers drawn: 4-9-14-17-28.

The player said it came as a shock when she realized she had made a mistake when filling out her play slip and her ticket bore a 28 instead of a 24, earning her the $100,000 top prize.

"My kids were more excited than anything," Woods said.