Australian man collects his second major lottery jackpot

An Australian man who collected a $1,907,583 lottery jackpot previously collected a similar prize with a friend a few years earlier. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian man dubbed himself "the luckiest man alive" after collecting a nearly $2 million lottery jackpot -- his second such prize in the last few years.

The Nerang, Queensland, man told TattsLotto officials he bought his Saturday Gold Lotto $30 Million Megadraw ticket at the Ashmore News Extra store in Ashmore and he was shocked to later discover he was one of five Division 1 winners in the drawing.

The win netted the man a prize of $1,907,583, which the winner said wasn't even his first major jackpot.

"You probably won't believe it, but I have won division one before," the man said. "Only a few years ago I shared a million-dollar winning syndicate with my friend."

"Now I'm a multi-millionaire. It's unbelievable. I think I am the luckiest man alive," he said.

The man said he plans to use his winnings to work less and travel more with his wife. He said they are planning a New Zealand trip to celebrate.