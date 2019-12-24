Maryland man hits two lottery jackpots in two months

A Maryland man collected his second major jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket in the space of only two months. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland man has some extra cash on hand for the holidays after winning two big lottery jackpots in the space of only two months.

The Maryland Lottery said the 72-year-old Harford County man first visited lottery headquarters in October to collect a $50,000 prize from a The Price is Right scratch-off ticket.

The man returned to the winner's circle this month to collect a $20,200 top prize from a 202 Cash scratch-off ticket he bought from Short Stop Beverage in Aberdeen.

"I went to purchase a few of the $10 tickets," said the happy winner. "And, then I saw that shiny $20 2020 Cash ticket glistening in the scratch-off case and I just had to have some of them as well."

The man's son, who accompanied him to collect the prize, said he was shocked by his father's good luck.

"What are the chances?" the son said. "He's just really lucky and I am so happy for him."

The man said he plans to use his money for home improvement projects and some last-minute holiday shopping.