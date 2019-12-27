Scratch-off lottery ticket given as Christmas present wins $50,000

A Maryland woman who bought scratch-off lottery tickets as Christmas presents for family and friends gifted her husband a ticket that earned the family $50,000. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who bought scratch-off lottery tickets as Christmas presents visited lottery headquarters to collect $50,000 from the ticket she bought for her husband.

Talbot County woman Deirdre Stokes, 51, told Maryland Lottery officials she only buys lottery tickets around Christmas, when she uses them as gifts for friends and family.

"I bought several different tickets for gifts," Stokes said. "It was just random luck that the Super Cash ticket ended up in my husband's stocking."

The $50,000 Super Cash scratch-off turned out to be a $50,000 top prize winner.

"When my husband scratched it and said we'd won $50,000, I knew he must be joking or reading the rules incorrectly. There was just no way," she said.

Stokes said the jackpot will help her family recover from the holidays.

"We maybe went a bit overboard on Christmas this year which had me a little worried. This sure changes that," she said. "This win also makes our upcoming college tuition bills less of a scary thought for us."