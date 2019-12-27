A veterinarian in New Zealand had a sheep fitted with a bra designed for humans to correct her damaged and sagging udders. Photo courtesy of Franklin Vets Lifestyle Farms

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Veterinarians in New Zealand said a sheep with severely damaged and saggy udders was spared surgery or worse when she was fitted with a bra designed for humans.

Dr. Sarah Clews, a veterinarian with Franklin Vets Lifestyle Farms, said Rose, a romney ewe from a small farm in the Auckland area, suffered damage to her udders' suspensory ligaments when she started producing a high volume of milk while pregnant with triplets.

"When this happens the udder can hang so low that it can be traumatized on the ground. Unless the situation can be corrected, it is a case for euthanasia," Clews told Stuff.co.nz.

Clews recommended Rose's owners try supporting her udders with a bra to prevent her from requiring surgery to repair the ligaments or remove her udders.

A large maternity bra, size 24J, was obtained from lingerie company Rose and Thorne, which inspired the sheep's owners to name her in honor of the company. Holes were cut in the garment to allow her to feed her three black lambs, which were born Nov. 11.

The veterinarian said Rose's ligaments healed enough to correct her saggy udders after a few weeks of wearing the bra. She said she bought the bra from the sheep's owners so she could attempt the same treatment next time a similar situation arises.

"I'm very quickly thrown in the forefront of the field because everyone wants to go the extra hundred miles," Clews said. "I feel really passionate about animal welfare. I went to study knowing I wanted to work with lifestyle animals in a pet setting to improve animal welfare."