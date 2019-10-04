Runaway sheep captured after three weeks on the lam

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A sheep that escaped from its owner during a sheepdog demonstration in Tennessee was captured after more than three weeks on the loose.

Phil and Daphne Lakin of Strawberry Plains said the ewe got loose Sept. 9 while participating in a sheepdog demonstration during the annual Middle Tennessee Highland Games and Celtic Festival at Percy Warner Park in Bellevue.

The sheep was dubbed Belle-Ewe by locals while dodging capture for more than three weeks, until she was captured Thursday by a Metro Parks maintenance crew.

"I am so happy for all the residents of Bellevue, they honestly put their hearts and their souls into the three-week search ordeal. Hats off to Bellevue," Phil Lakin told the Nashville Tennessean. "More than I can put into words, so grateful for the outcome."

Metro Parks and Recreation representative Jackie Jones said Belle-Ewe was found "leisurely walking down one of the closed roads" in Percy Warner Park.

"The maintenance crew was able to wrangle the ewe into a truck and take her immediately to one of the barns for safety," Jones said.

Lakins said he is now planning to make an appearance with Belle-Ewe at the Bellevue Historic Day Red Caboose Playground Oct.12.