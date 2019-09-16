Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Police in Chicago said a loose sheep was tranquilized Monday on the South Side after evading capture for several hours.

The Chicago Police Department said Chicago Animal Care and Control was called to the McKinley Park neighborhood to chase down a sheep first spotted about 9:35 a.m. Monday.

The sheep fled from authorities said several unsuccessful attempts to restrain the animal were made before it was successfully tranquilized in the afternoon.

CACC said the sheep is recovering at a facility while authorities attempt to determine where it came from.

Officials said the sheep may have escaped from a transport vehicle and will likely be transferred to a rescue organization.