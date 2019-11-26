Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Drivers in British Columbia came upon an unusual traffic hazard when an escaped ram wandered into a busy intersection.

Central Saanich Police said the ram wandered into the intersection of Benvenuto Avenue and West Saanich Road about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived a few minutes after the initial report and found the ram had moved to a nearby grassy area.

Some witnesses with animal experience helped corral the ram, which police said was claimed by its owner a short time later.